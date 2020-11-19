American Voter Happiness With Trump Loss Exceeds Joy Over Biden Win - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) More Americans say they are happy that President Donald Trump lost the election than those who are happy that former Vice President Joe Biden won, a poll by Monmouth University said on Wednesday.

"A third of the country is 'happy' that Donald Trump lost the election - which is slightly more than the one-quarter who feels the same about Joe Biden winning," a press release summarizing the poll said.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans believe the election was conducted fairly, although most Trump voters think Biden's victory is due to voter fraud, the release said.

Among Trump voters, 26 percent said they are angry that the incumbent lost, but more (36 percent) are angry at the idea that Biden won.

While 60 percent of Americans believe Biden won the election fair and square, 32 percent say he only won it due to voter fraud. Three-quarters (77 percent) of Trump backers say Biden's win was due to fraud, the release added.

The poll also showed most Americans (61 percent) disapprove of how Trump is handling the presidential transition process while 31 percent approve, according to the release.

Trump has said he won the election but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety by Democrats. Trump has initiated audits and recounts in several states as well as filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts. Some states have said they have found no substantial evidence of fraud.