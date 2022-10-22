American Who Returned to US After Detention in Ukraine Says Exposed Corruption - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Kurt Groszhans, a farmer from the US state of North Dakota who returned home after being detained in Ukraine for a year, said he was put in detention for exposing embezzlement, the radio station KFGO reported.

Groszhans said he went to Ukraine to build a farming business, the report said on Friday.

He described himself as a strong supporter of Ukraine and emphasized the need for the world to back the Ukrainians amid Russia's special military operation, the report said.

Groszhans said he was detained under charges that he was plotting to kill Ukraine's former Agriculture Minister Roman Leschenko.

The discovery of embezzlement and corruption at the highest levels of the Ukrainian government prompted the authorities to file false charges, Groszhans said.

The man who was at the center of the embezzlement and who caused the arrest served in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's cabinet, he added.

Leshchenko served as Minister of Agrarian Policy and food from December 2020 to March 2022.