UrduPoint.com

American Who Returned To US After Detention In Ukraine Says Exposed Corruption - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 02:10 AM

American Who Returned to US After Detention in Ukraine Says Exposed Corruption - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Kurt Groszhans, a farmer from the US state of North Dakota who returned home after being detained in Ukraine for a year, said he was put in detention for exposing embezzlement, the radio station KFGO reported.

Groszhans said he went to Ukraine to build a farming business, the report said on Friday.

He described himself as a strong supporter of Ukraine and emphasized the need for the world to back the Ukrainians amid Russia's special military operation, the report said.

Groszhans said he was detained under charges that he was plotting to kill Ukraine's former Agriculture Minister Roman Leschenko.

The discovery of embezzlement and corruption at the highest levels of the Ukrainian government prompted the authorities to file false charges, Groszhans said.

The man who was at the center of the embezzlement and who caused the arrest served in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's cabinet, he added.

Leshchenko served as Minister of Agrarian Policy and food from December 2020 to March 2022.

Related Topics

Corruption World Business Ukraine Russia Agriculture Man March December 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

2 hours ago
 Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

2 hours ago
 Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolishe ..

Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolished 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' - UN Sp ..

2 hours ago
 US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid ..

US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output ..

2 hours ago
 Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid w ..

Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid war

2 hours ago
 Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF g ..

Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF grey list

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.