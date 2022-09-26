Americans' Approval of Democratic-Controlled Congress Increases to 22% - Poll

A series of recent legislative victories by Democrats in Congress appears to be the reason for the legislative body's public approval to be on the upswing, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) A series of recent legislative victories by Democrats in Congress appears to be the reason for the legislative body's public approval to be on the upswing, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"Americans' approval of the Democratic-controlled 117th Congress peaked at 36% in March 2021 and hit its lowest point - 16% - in June," a release on the poll said. "However, several legislative victories for Democrats in late July and early August seemingly led to an uptick in approval of Congress - to 22% in an August Gallup poll."

The poll results show that most Americans - 75% - said they are displeased with how Congress is doing its job, given hyper-partisan political wrangling, polarizing social and cultural issues and an unwillingness to compromise, the release said.

However, the Democrats have been able to achieve legislative victories that helped approval to tick up despite the challenges, the release said.

"In addition to the bipartisan passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 aimed at scientific research and development, Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act on a party-line vote," the release said.

The bill, which addresses climate change, lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs, and raising taxes on corporations, was a major legislative success for President Joe Biden, who signed it into law on August 16, the release added.

Low public approval close to an election most often is an ominous sign for the prospects of the party in control of Congress. The poll comes against the backdrop of an unpopular president, economic stagnation and record-high inflation, significant increase in crime and illegal immigration and concerns about the direction in which the party in power is taking the country.