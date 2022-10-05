UrduPoint.com

Americans' Approval Rating Of CIA, FBI Increases Over Past Year - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 10:06 PM

The Americans' approval rating of the CIA and FBI has improved over the past year, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

The poll, conducted September 1-16, found a partial recovery in the approval rating for the CIA (from 41% to 52%) and for the FBI (from 44% to 50%).

The CIA and FBI approval rating in 2019 stood at 60% and 57%, respectively.

The approval rating for other US federal agencies, which saw sharp drops in 2021, have now fallen ever lower.

The Federal Reserve's approval rating fell from 44% to 37% amid the inflation crisis in the United States.

Of the 11 entities included in this year's survey, the US Postal Service and NASA received the highest ratings - 60% and 56%, respectively. The IRS and Justice Department received the lowest scores.

