Americans Approve of US-EU Effort to Boost Export Controls - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) US citizens approve of a US-EU effort to boost export controls, a Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the US-EU Trade and Technology Council agreed to enhance information sharing on exports of critical technology, with an initial focus on Russia and "other potential sanctions evaders."

Respondents in the poll were asked if they back a total ban on critical technology export and investment, no ban or a ban only in the case of national security concerns. Half of them supported a "selective ban," 20% preferred a "total ban," and only 6% spoke against any bans.

"U.S. voters aren't particularly supportive of a total ban on foreign companies purchasing American companies involved in producing critical technology, or of prohibiting all exports of critical technologies. But they strongly support partial bans in cases where the foreign companies are known or suspected to pose a national security risk," the survey concluded.

The findings also showed that US voters are "slightly more focused" on China than Russia when it comes to export controls.

The poll was conducted on May 3-5 among 2,005 registered US voters with a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.