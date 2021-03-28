MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Seventy-five percent of Americans support President Joe Biden's coronavirus vaccination policy and nearly as many approve of his general coronavirus stance, but, at the same time, 57 percent are unhappy about his immigration policy, an ABC/Ipsos poll showed Sunday.

Fifty-four percent of Americans believe that the situation at the US border with Mexico can be described as a crisis, while 42 percent think it is a serious problem but not a crisis.

The number of people, striving to enter the United States, has been growing in the last few months.

Ex-President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox news, which aired this weekend, he might visit the border in the next couple of weeks, as he had been invited to do so by the border patrols and the immigration authorities.

CNN reported earlier this week that the Biden administration used the public health order introduced under Trump to expel over 61,000 migrants out of the 103,000 people who arrived within three weeks through March 17. The order was not discontinued after the new administration came to power, although Biden's rhetoric on immigration has been very different from Trump's.