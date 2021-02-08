Americans Believe Trump Better at Fighting Terror Than Obama - Poll

US citizens believe former president Donald Trump had a better record in fighting terrorism than his predecessor Barack Obama did, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) US citizens believe former president Donald Trump had a better record in fighting terrorism than his predecessor Barack Obama did, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"results from the poll show that 44 percent of those surveyed said the US made progress in combating terrorism under Trump, while 35 percent said the country has lost ground," Gallup said. "[O]nly 28 percent of Americans said Obama made progress fighting terrorism, while 49 percent said the US lost ground ... during his term."

As Trump's second Senate impeachment trial is about to begin, the poll also found that a slim majority of Americans (52 percent) favored convicting him.

In January 2020 just before his first Senate trial, 46 percent said they favored conviction. Trump was acquitted in that trial, Gallup said

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents overwhelmingly back Trump's conviction this time with 89 percent in favor and only seven percent against while 88 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents currently oppose conviction, and 10 percent favor it, the poll added.