Americans Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests Amid Omicron Rise - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Additional free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available for Americans in an effort to address a rise in cases brought on by Omicron subvariants, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Biden Administration is announcing that COVIDTests.gov is now open for a third round of ordering. U.S. households are now be able to order an additional eight free at-home tests at COVIDTests.gov�bringing the total number of free tests available to each household since the start of the program to 16," the statement said.

Omicron subvariants are driving a rise in cases in parts of the country, the White House noted.

"COVID-19 testing is a critical tool to help mitigate the spread of the virus, which is why maintaining domestic testing capacity is an essential component of the President's National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan," it added.

Earlier in May, the president issued a statement commemorating 1 million Americans who have died of the coronavirus and urged Congress to sustain COVID-19 funding.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the US has logged over 82 million coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic.