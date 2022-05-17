UrduPoint.com

Americans Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests Amid Omicron Rise - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Americans Can Order More Free At-Home COVID Tests Amid Omicron Rise - White House

Additional free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available for Americans in an effort to address a rise in cases brought on by Omicron subvariants, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Additional free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available for Americans in an effort to address a rise in cases brought on by Omicron subvariants, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Biden Administration is announcing that COVIDTests.gov is now open for a third round of ordering. U.S. households are now be able to order an additional eight free at-home tests at COVIDTests.gov�bringing the total number of free tests available to each household since the start of the program to 16," the statement said.

Omicron subvariants are driving a rise in cases in parts of the country, the White House noted.

"COVID-19 testing is a critical tool to help mitigate the spread of the virus, which is why maintaining domestic testing capacity is an essential component of the President's National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan," it added.

Earlier in May, the president issued a statement commemorating 1 million Americans who have died of the coronavirus and urged Congress to sustain COVID-19 funding.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the US has logged over 82 million coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Related Topics

White House Died May Congress Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections

2 minutes ago
 Finnish, Swedish Leaders to Discuss NATO, Ukraine ..

Finnish, Swedish Leaders to Discuss NATO, Ukraine With Biden on May 19 - Helsink ..

2 minutes ago
 Finland's Parliament Approves Country's Accession ..

Finland's Parliament Approves Country's Accession to NATO in 188-8 Vote

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Host Finland's President, Sweden's Prime ..

Biden to Host Finland's President, Sweden's Prime Minister on Thursday for NATO ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Posted to W ..

Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Posted to Work in Asia, Latin America, CI ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Honorary Cons ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Honorary Consulate of Spain jointly hosts S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.