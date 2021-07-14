Americans' Confidence in 14 Major Institutions Dips From 2020 - Poll

An annual poll of Americans confidence in 14 key institutions, including the medical system and public schools, showed that just about a third of US adults had trust in them, the Gallup organization said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) An annual poll of Americans confidence in 14 key institutions, including the medical system and public schools, showed that just about a third of US adults had trust in them, the Gallup organization said on Wednesday.

"Currently, an average 33% of U.S. adults express 'a great deal' or 'quite a lot' of confidence in 14 institutions, marking a three-percentage-point dip since 2020 and a return to the level seen in 2018 and 2019," a press release explaining the poll said.

In 2020, confidence in several specific institutions increased as the nation dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. These included some of the business and societal sectors most affected by the public health and financial effects of the pandemic, including the medical system, public schools, small business, organized religion and banks, the release said.

This year, these same five institutions show the greatest decreases in confidence.

However, they all are perceived at least slightly better than they were in 2019 before the pandemic. In particular, confidence in the medical system is substantially higher now (44 percent) than it was two years ago (36 percent), the release added.

Gallup has tracked 14 core institutions since 1993, and the public's confidence in them has remained relatively low particularly over the past 15 years, when the average has not risen above 36 percent, according to the release.

Results are based on telephone interviews conducted June 1-July 5, 2021 with a random sample of 1,381 adults at least 18 years old, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The total sample is weighted to represent racial and ethnic groups proportionately to their share of the US population. The margin of sampling error is 3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.