Americans' Confidence in CDC Erodes Over Pandemic 'Plan of Action' - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) More US adults now disagree than agree with the statement that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a clear plan for responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

An August 16-22 tracking survey asked more than 3,500 US adults whether they "agreed" or "disagreed" with the statement: "The CDC has communicated a clear plan of action in response to the coronavirus," a press release summarizing the poll said.

"In August 2021, 32% agreed and 41% disagreed," the release said.

The latest poll marked the first time Gallup asked the question since July, when the CDC advised vaccinated Americans to wear face masks indoors due to the delta variant, the release said.

The advisory came weeks after the CDC said that vaccinated individuals were able to be without face masks even indoors, contributing to the confusion.

The public's opinions about CDC communication have varied throughout the pandemic and have been more critical than positive at other times, the release said.

These include September 2020, when there was concern about premature approval of COVID-19 vaccines, and January 2021, when infections and deaths peaked and the Federal government struggled with the initial vaccine rollout, according to the release.