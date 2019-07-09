UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans' Confidence In Church, Organized Religion Hits Record Low - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:30 AM

Americans' Confidence in Church, Organized Religion Hits Record Low - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Church scandals including revelations of pedophile Catholic priests have driven US citizens' confidence in organized religion to the lowest level in 45 years, a new Gallup poll showed on Monday.

"Americans' confidence in the church or organized religion continues to erode, with 36 percent now saying they have 'a great deal' or 'quite a lot' of confidence in organized religion, establishing another new low point in Gallup's trend," Gallup said in a press release.

The June 3-18 poll asked about respondent confidence in 15 institutions, including the church and organized religion, the release said.

Americans' view of religion began deteriorating amid television evangelist sex scandals in the 1980s but confidence still continued to top other institutions in the Gallup list until 2001, the release noted.

But after the Boston Globe's 2002 expose revealed Catholic church leaders were aware of and did not take strong action to stop serial sex abuse by priests, confidence dropped sharply to 45 percent before recovering to more than 50 percent, according to the release.

Beginning in 2010, however, confidence in religion began a steady decline from 52 percent to 36 percent in the latest poll, the release said. Gallup polls have tracked the issue since 1974.

Related Topics

Gallup Boston June Church TV From Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

31 minutes ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

45 minutes ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

46 minutes ago

Burhan Wani's 3rd martyrdom anniversary observed a ..

40 seconds ago

Bangladesh sack coach Rhodes after lacklustre Worl ..

42 seconds ago

PMLN being involved in black-mailing judiciary: Fa ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.