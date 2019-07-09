Americans' Confidence in Church, Organized Religion Hits Record Low - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Church scandals including revelations of pedophile Catholic priests have driven US citizens' confidence in organized religion to the lowest level in 45 years, a new Gallup poll showed on Monday.

"Americans' confidence in the church or organized religion continues to erode, with 36 percent now saying they have 'a great deal' or 'quite a lot' of confidence in organized religion, establishing another new low point in Gallup's trend," Gallup said in a press release.

The June 3-18 poll asked about respondent confidence in 15 institutions, including the church and organized religion, the release said.

Americans' view of religion began deteriorating amid television evangelist sex scandals in the 1980s but confidence still continued to top other institutions in the Gallup list until 2001, the release noted.

But after the Boston Globe's 2002 expose revealed Catholic church leaders were aware of and did not take strong action to stop serial sex abuse by priests, confidence dropped sharply to 45 percent before recovering to more than 50 percent, according to the release.

Beginning in 2010, however, confidence in religion began a steady decline from 52 percent to 36 percent in the latest poll, the release said. Gallup polls have tracked the issue since 1974.