Americans' Confidence In Higher Education Sharply Declines - Poll

Published July 11, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US adults reported significantly less confidence in the institution of higher education, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted June 1-22, found that 36% of respondents had a "great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in higher education, compared to the two previous readings conducted in 2018 (48%) and 2015 (57%).

The remaining 40% and 22% of respondents expressed "some" or "very little" confidence, respectively.

The Gallup poll did not explore the reasons behind the decline in confidence, although it noted that previous research indicated that Democrats were concerned about costs while Republicans were concerned about politics.

In the latest poll, the majority (59%) of Democrats expressed confidence in higher education, while Republicans' level of confidence fell the most - by 20 points to 19%.

