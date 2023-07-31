Americans' Confidence In Military Drops To Record Low - Poll
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Sixty percent of Americans reported "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in the US military, a record low not seen since 1997, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.
The annual poll surveying confidence in institutions, conducted June 1-22, saw overall military confidence levels decline over the past five years.
The last time the poll recorded confidence levels below 60% was in 1988, with 58%.
Even levels for Republicans, who have historically tended to be most likely to report confidence in the military, fell - from 91% in 2020 to 68% this year.
Democrats also reported a six-percentage-point decline this year to 62%, after reporting higher confidence in the military after President Joe Biden took office.