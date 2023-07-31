Americans' Confidence in Military Drops to Record Low - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Sixty percent of Americans reported "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in the US military, a record low not seen since 1997, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The annual poll surveying confidence in institutions, conducted June 1-22, saw overall military confidence levels decline over the past five years.

The last time the poll recorded confidence levels below 60% was in 1988, with 58%.

Even levels for Republicans, who have historically tended to be most likely to report confidence in the military, fell - from 91% in 2020 to 68% this year.

Democrats also reported a six-percentage-point decline this year to 62%, after reporting higher confidence in the military after President Joe Biden took office.