Americans Created Chaos In Kabul Airport During Evacuation - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The chaos in the Kabul airport was caused by the actions of the United States during the evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

Al-Jazeera  reported that the airport descended into chaos due to the intensity of flights evacuating diplomats and also as Afghans are making attempts to leave the country where the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized power.

"The situation is absolutely calm in Kabul, there is no need to mix this up with the chaos created at the airport," Kabulov said on air of Russia-24 broadcaster.

The airport is open for international flights, the Russian diplomat noted.

"However, since the Americans were impatient to send several thousand infantrymen to evacuate a certain number of their employees, they were forced to suspend  arrivals and landings of civil flights, and this created chaos and a mess," Kabulov explained.

