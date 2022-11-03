Americans Desire Neither Trump Nor Biden as 2024 US Presidential Candidates - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) A majority of Americans oppose current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to run as candidates in the 2024 US presidential election, a new YouGov and The Economist poll revealed on Wednesday.

Fifty-nine percent of Americans say they oppose Trump running in the 2024 election while 28% of respondents said they support him, a release on the poll said.

Similarly, 54% of respondents said they oppose Biden running for re-election in 2024 while 27% said they support him, the release said.

Less than half of people who voted for Joe Biden in 2020, 43%, said they support him to run again, the release said.

However, a majority of 2020 Trump voters, 55%, support the former president to run for the highest office again.

A Wall Street Journal poll results also released on Wednesday found that support for Trump and Biden would be dead even in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, with each of them garnering 46% support.

On Tuesday, US media reported that Biden has been holding private meetings with a small group of senior advisers in preparation for a potential re-election bid. Biden, who would turn 86 before completing a second term as president, has yet to make a formal campaign announcement despite expressing intent to run.

Trump has likewise hinted at his readiness to run for president in 2024, saying in September that he will make a decision in the near future.

The YouGov/Economist poll surveyed 1500 US adults, including 1,330 registered voters, between October 29 and November 1.