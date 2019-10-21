UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans' Dissatisfaction With Federal Government Surges To Near Record High - Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:53 PM

Americans' Dissatisfaction With Federal Government Surges to Near Record High - Poll

A near record bloc of American voters cite a lack of leadership in the US federal government as the No.1 problem facing the United States, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) A near record bloc of American voters cite a lack of leadership in the US Federal government as the No.1 problem facing the United States, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"Amid House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, a near-record-high 34 percent of Americans cite the government, poor leadership or politicians as the most important problem currently facing the United States," a press release summarizing the poll said.

This latest reading marks an 11-percentage-point increase since September and is just one point shy of the all-time high Gallup has recorded, the release said.

Meanwhile, Americans' satisfaction with the way things are going in the United States has fallen to 28 percent, primarily because Republicans are less likely to be satisfied, the release said.

Satisfaction overall has fallen to a level seen during and shortly after the nation's longest federal government shutdown last winter, according to the release.

While partisans' satisfaction with the country's direction differs greatly, Democrats and Republicans each view the government as the nation's top problem, the release said.

Gallup surveys of Americans' views of the nation's most important problems date back to 1939.

Related Topics

Ukraine Poor Trump Reading Gallup United States September Democrats Government Top

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab make it five out of five, beat Sin ..

4 minutes ago

Bahawalpur Price Control Committee to meet tomorro ..

2 minutes ago

Norway's Prime Minister visits Baghdad to boost ti ..

2 minutes ago

Cholistan Jeep Rally to be held in February 2020

2 minutes ago

President International Islamic University visits ..

2 minutes ago

Govt's reforms agenda to improve health sector: Dr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.