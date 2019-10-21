Americans' Dissatisfaction With Federal Government Surges to Near Record High - Poll

A near record bloc of American voters cite a lack of leadership in the US federal government as the No.1 problem facing the United States, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) A near record bloc of American voters cite a lack of leadership in the US Federal government as the No.1 problem facing the United States , a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"Amid House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, a near-record-high 34 percent of Americans cite the government, poor leadership or politicians as the most important problem currently facing the United States," a press release summarizing the poll said.

This latest reading marks an 11-percentage-point increase since September and is just one point shy of the all-time high Gallup has recorded, the release said.

Meanwhile, Americans' satisfaction with the way things are going in the United States has fallen to 28 percent, primarily because Republicans are less likely to be satisfied, the release said.

Satisfaction overall has fallen to a level seen during and shortly after the nation's longest federal government shutdown last winter, according to the release.

While partisans' satisfaction with the country's direction differs greatly, Democrats and Republicans each view the government as the nation's top problem, the release said.

Gallup surveys of Americans' views of the nation's most important problems date back to 1939.