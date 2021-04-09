UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans' Emphasis On Environment Over Economy Shrinks During Pandemic - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:30 AM

Americans' Emphasis on Environment Over Economy Shrinks During Pandemic - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Americans continue to believe environmental protection is more important than economic growth by an 8 point margin, although the gap narrowed significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, a Gallup poll said.

"While slightly more US adults today prioritize the environment over economic growth, the 50 percent doing so is down from 60 percent n early 2020 (largely before the pandemic was declared) and 65 percent in 2019, and is the lowest recorded since 2015, when 46 percent held this view," a press release explaining the poll said on Thursday.

In the latest poll, 50 percent said the environment should be the greater priority compared with 42 percent who said economic growth should take precedence, the release said.

Gallup began asking the question between 1985 and 2000, and since 2001 has measured it each March as part of its annual environment poll.

The elevated unemployment rate during the pandemic - 6 percent in March - appears to be the biggest factor determining the size of the gap, the release said.

After declining for nearly a decade along with shrinking unemployment, the percentage of Americans citing the economy increased this year, reflecting the higher rate of unemployment today compared with just before the pandemic in 2020, according to the release.

Related Topics

Gallup March 2015 2019 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Aviv Clinics in Dubai

30 minutes ago

Tennis: Cagliari ATP results - 1st update

2 hours ago

US Considering Sending Warships to Black Sea Amid ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all ..

2 hours ago

US State of California Budgets $536Bln for Upcomin ..

2 hours ago

Explosive devices 'crush lives and end livelihoods ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.