UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans Evenly Split On Senate Filibuster Reform, Few Want It Dumped Entirely - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:26 AM

Americans Evenly Split on Senate Filibuster Reform, Few Want it Dumped Entirely - Poll

Nearly four in 10 US citizens want reforms to the Senate filibuster, which requires a 60 vote supermajority to approve controversial legislation, while just two in 10 want the parliamentary maneuver eliminated, a Monmouth University poll said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Nearly four in 10 US citizens want reforms to the Senate filibuster, which requires a 60 vote supermajority to approve controversial legislation, while just two in 10 want the parliamentary maneuver eliminated, a Monmouth University poll said on Thursday.

"Nearly 4 in 10 Americans (38%) want to keep the filibuster in its current form with no changes, while a majority either think the Senate should reform how it can be used (38%) or get rid of it entirely (19%)," a press release explaining the poll said.

Most Democrats would like to see some changes, including 49 percent who want reforms and 30 percent who want it eliminated entirely, the release said.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Republicans think the filibuster should not be changed at all while about one-third are open to either some reforms (22%) or elimination (10%), the release said.

Among independents not affiliated with either major party, 41 percent want the filibuster kept as is, 38 percent want reform and 16 percent favor elimination, according to the release.

On specific issues, about half of the public supports using the filibuster to block bills on Federal tax rate changes (52%), new programs and spending (50%), gun control (48%), raising the minimum wage (47%), immigration (46%), and election rules (46%), the release said.

Many Senate Democrats want the filibuster scrapped entirely, fearing that the parliamentary device will allow Republicans to prevent the passage of President Joe Biden's plans to expand government with an ambitious social-spending agenda that the president outlined in a Wednesday speech to Congress.

Thus far, however, opposition from at least two Democratic Senators appears to leave Democrats short of the 51-vote majority needed to eliminate the filibuster, analysts say.

The survey was conducted by telephone between April 8 and April 12, 2021, among 800 US adults and comes with a 3.5 plus-minus margin of error.

Related Topics

Election Senate Vote April Democrats Congress All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

1 hour ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

3 minutes ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

3 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio 38% in Khanewal

3 minutes ago

Governor Punjab, Chief Minister urge strict observ ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.