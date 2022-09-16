UrduPoint.com

Americans Export Their Own Grain From Ukraine - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 09:44 PM

The Americans are pragmatic people, they are taking their own grain from Ukraine as it belongs to US companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Americans are pragmatic people, they are taking their own grain from Ukraine as it belongs to US companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"They seem to have lifted sanctions on our fertilizers. The Americans, by the way, were the first to remove them.

Americans in general are pragmatic people. When we talk about exporting grain from Ukraine, do you know who exports it? American companies, they are the owners of this grain in general, in a significant part. It turned out that the land in Ukraine were sold to American companies a long time ago, this is their grain, they export their grain," Putin told reporters.

