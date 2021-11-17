UrduPoint.com

Americans Express Lowest Support For Gun Control Laws Since 2014 - Poll

The popularity of strict gun control in the United States has reached the lowest point in the last seven years but most Americans continue to believe restrictions are necessary, a new Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday

"Americans' support for stricter gun control has fallen five percentage points to 52%, the lowest reading since 2014. At the same time, 35% of US adults think laws covering the sale of firearms should be kept as they are now and 11% favor less strict laws," the poll said.

Nine out of ten Democrats advocate significant restrictions, while only every fourth Republican supports the idea that gun safety laws should be more strict than they are now.

At the same time, 56 percent of Republicans think that those laws should be kept as they are.

The poll showed that Independents are mostly divided between saying they prefer stricter laws (45%) and wanting laws kept as they are (41%).

"Independents' support for stricter gun laws down 15 points since 2020," the poll said.

Only 19 percent of Americans support the handgun ban, which is the historic record-level point in decades. "Support for banning citizens' ownership of handguns peaked at 60%, the initial measure, in 1959," the poll said.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

