Americans Express Mixed Opinion On Trump's Performance Over COVID-19 - Poll

Tue 21st April 2020 | 07:52 PM

American society is highly divided in evaluating President Donald Trump's performance over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a new poll released by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) American society is highly divided in evaluating President Donald Trump's performance over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a new poll released by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland showed on Tuesday.

"Most Americans 54 percent give the president negative marks for his handling of the outbreak in this country," the Washington Post said.

Only 44 percent agreed that Trump's response to the pandemic is excellent or good.

Governors got the highest ratings in evaluating of their actions during the outbreak.

Only 26 percent said they disapprove state heads policies, while almost three-fourths rated them as excellent or good.

Most Americans expect that mass gathering would be not safe in the nearest future. Only one in 10 people are optimistic enough to say that authorities will ease this restriction by the end of May. Another 21 percent said it would happen in May, while almost two thirds of participants see this possibility in summer or even later.

The poll off 1,013 US adults was conducted April 14-19.

