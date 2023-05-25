Americans Express Most Pessimistic View on Retirement Since 2012 - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) American expectations about their retirement prospects are now the most pessimistic they have been since 2012, a new Gallup poll said on Thursday.

"Nonretired Americans' expectations for a comfortable retirement are the most pessimistic they have been since 2012, falling 10 percentage points since 2021, including five points in the past year. At the same time, retirees in the U.S. broadly continue to report that they have enough money to live comfortably," the poll said.

In all, 43% of people who are currently working think they will have enough money to live comfortably. It is 14% less than it was in 2019. In 2002-2004 the share of Americans who had the same opinion was steady at the level of 59%. However, in 2012 it decreased to 38%.

On the other side, more than three-quarters (77%) of retirees said they have enough money. This number remains unchanged since last year. However, there has been a slight but steady decreasing trend since 2020 (81%).

Women are less optimistic about their comfort after retirement than men (36% and 50%). Young people at the age of 18-29 are much more confident in their future than those who are 30-49 years old (54% against 38%).

"About six in 10 retired adults, 59%, report that Social Security is a major source of their retirement income - but far fewer nonretirees, 34%, expect it will be for them," the poll said.

Instead, almost half of nonretirees (48%) said they would rely more heavily on retirement savings accounts, it added.

"In the past year, home equity has dropped six points as a major income source among both retired and nonretired adults, and the 15% of retirees reporting it is the lowest on record by one point," the survey noted.

Results for this poll were based on telephone interviews conducted in April 3-25, 2023, among 1,013 adults living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.