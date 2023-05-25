UrduPoint.com

Americans Express Most Pessimistic View On Retirement Since 2012 - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Americans Express Most Pessimistic View on Retirement Since 2012 - Poll

American expectations about their retirement prospects are now the most pessimistic they have been since 2012, a new Gallup poll said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) American expectations about their retirement prospects are now the most pessimistic they have been since 2012, a new Gallup poll said on Thursday.

"Nonretired Americans' expectations for a comfortable retirement are the most pessimistic they have been since 2012, falling 10 percentage points since 2021, including five points in the past year. At the same time, retirees in the U.S. broadly continue to report that they have enough money to live comfortably," the poll said.

In all, 43% of people who are currently working think they will have enough money to live comfortably. It is 14% less than it was in 2019. In 2002-2004 the share of Americans who had the same opinion was steady at the level of 59%. However, in 2012 it decreased to 38%.

On the other side, more than three-quarters (77%) of retirees said they have enough money. This number remains unchanged since last year. However, there has been a slight but steady decreasing trend since 2020 (81%).

Women are less optimistic about their comfort after retirement than men (36% and 50%). Young people at the age of 18-29 are much more confident in their future than those who are 30-49 years old (54% against 38%).

"About six in 10 retired adults, 59%, report that Social Security is a major source of their retirement income - but far fewer nonretirees, 34%, expect it will be for them," the poll said.

Instead, almost half of nonretirees (48%) said they would rely more heavily on retirement savings accounts, it added.

"In the past year, home equity has dropped six points as a major income source among both retired and nonretired adults, and the 15% of retirees reporting it is the lowest on record by one point," the survey noted.

Results for this poll were based on telephone interviews conducted in April 3-25, 2023, among 1,013 adults living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

Related Topics

Young Same Columbia Gallup Money April 2019 2020 All Share

Recent Stories

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of ..

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Hungary

10 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before ..

Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before and after arrival in Saudi Ara ..

32 seconds ago
 Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high ..

Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high of Rs. 6.76 b

40 seconds ago
 Sindh Cabinet okays building of 6500 houses for Nu ..

Sindh Cabinet okays building of 6500 houses for Nullah affected people of Karach ..

42 seconds ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah, Council of Arab Economic Unit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah, Council of Arab Economic Unity discuss upgrading Arab exhib ..

25 minutes ago
 US Jobless Claims Up Slightly After Previous Week' ..

US Jobless Claims Up Slightly After Previous Week's Cut, Complicating Fed's Task

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.