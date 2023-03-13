Americans' Favorable Rating of Russia Down to New Low of 9% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Only 9% of Americans view Russia favorably, which is a record low in Gallup's history of measuring the attitude, a poll revealed on Monday.

"Americans' already-negative opinions of Russia have soured further in the past year, dropping from 15% holding a favorable view to 9%. The current reading for Russia is the lowest Gallup has measured since it first asked about the 'Soviet Union' in this format in 1989," the pollster said.

The highest favorable rating of 66% was recorded in February 2002.

Now, Russia is the fourth country, along with Iran, Iraq and North Korea, to have a sub-10% favorable score among Americans.

"Gallup's 2023 World Affairs poll finds 90% of Americans having an unfavorable opinion of Russia, including a 59% majority who have a 'very unfavorable' view.

Last year, 42% held a very unfavorable opinion of Russia, and in 2021, 36% did. Before 2020, no more than 32% had viewed Russia very unfavorably," the pollster added.

The survey also revealed that Republicans and Democrats give Russia identical 6% favorable ratings, while 11% of independents rate the country favorably.

At the same time, 68% of Americans have a favorable attitude to Ukraine, including those 23% who have a "very favorable opinion" of the country, the pollster noted.

The poll was conducted from February 1-23 among 1,008 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.