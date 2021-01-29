UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans Fear Trump Senate Trial Will Further Divide US By 3-to-1 Margin - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Americans Fear Trump Senate Trial Will Further Divide US by 3-to-1 Margin - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The upcoming Senate trial of former President Donald Trump on a House impeachment charge will increase the political divisions in the United States, voters said by a 3-to-1 margin in a Rasmussen Reports poll released on Thursday.

"Fifty-seven percent (57 percent) of voters say Trump's trial will cause more division in America, compared to 19 percent who say the trial will help unite the country, a press release explaining the poll said.

The remaining 20 percent voiced skepticism that the trial will make a difference, the poll said.

However, on the question of whether the Senate should convict Trump or reject the US House of Representatives charge of inciting insurrection, nearly everyone surveyed had made up their minds.

The poll indicated that half of likely US voters (50 percent) want the Senate to reject the impeachment while 45 percent said Trump should be convicted.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on charges of inciting insurrection, following the January 6 occupation of the Capitol by a group of Trump supporters who wanted to protest legislators accepting elector slates from battleground US states that Trump claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory.

The Senate trial is scheduled to begin on February 9.

Related Topics

Election Senate Protest Trump United States January February From

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

2 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

22 minutes ago

Escaped caimans captured after scaring Paraguayan ..

22 minutes ago

Yasir strikes late to put Pakistan in charge again ..

22 minutes ago

Critic of Guinea's President Conde gets 11-month j ..

22 minutes ago

Ravi City project likely to bring in $7.6 b revenu ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.