UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans Find Positives In Lockdown As Anxiety Soars: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:26 PM

Americans find positives in lockdown as anxiety soars: study

Anxiety may be soaring under coronavirus lockdown, but a study Wednesday found Americans are enjoying more time with their partners and children, rediscovering hobbies and creative pursuits -- and smoking marijuana

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Anxiety may be soaring under coronavirus lockdown, but a study Wednesday found Americans are enjoying more time with their partners and children, rediscovering hobbies and creative pursuits -- and smoking marijuana.

The University of Southern California survey found Americans particularly miss visiting friends and relatives, dining at restaurants and shopping at real-world stores, but are adapting their habits at an astonishing pace.

"We've been thrust into the greatest social science experiment of all time," Jeffrey Cole, the study center's director, told AFP. "Except that none of us prepared and none of us volunteered." "We're seeing massive change that would take years, in days," he added.

The "Coronavirus Disruption Project" polled 1,000 online respondents across the nation about changes in their lives since the onset of the disease.

Some 61 percent reported feeling more anxious, while more than one-third said they are lonelier since the pandemic began.

But despite those woes, 35 percent said their relationship with their spouse or partner is better now.

And almost half of parents reported improvements with their children -- perhaps because more than 80 percent of them have relaxed rules over bedtime, television viewing and video games.

"The anxiety levels are really extraordinary," said Cole, comparing the pandemic to 9/11 or even the Great Depression.

"Men are more likely to think their relationship has improved," he added.

With many quarantined and newly unemployed or furloughed Americans seeking a productive outlet, "hobbies, personal activities, and creative pursuits" ranked top of all preferred activities.

The study did not indicate much regret for long-lost hours spent out drinking, with bars ranking bottom of the activities people missed "a lot" at just 20 percent.

Still, more than 30 percent of drinkers admitted to an uptick in their alcohol consumption -- and a whopping 42 percent of marijuana users were smoking more pot than pre-lockdown.

"We're doing all the bad stuff," said Cole, describing the leap in consumption among cannabis smokers as "pretty amazing." Although an end to the pandemic could be many months away, the study by the USC Center for the Digital Future and the Interactive Advertising Bureau suggests the coronavirus may already have triggered a permanent shift in behavior -- particularly in online habits.

More than one-third of Americans reported buying food online for the first time -- and 39 percent intend to continue purchasing more products online once the crisis ends.

And -- perhaps enjoying a break from their lengthy commutes, or the joys of "relaxed dress/grooming expectations" -- some 42 percent want to work from home more after the crisis ends.

"For all the silliness, and we probably need a dress etiquette for Zoom... bosses are finding that Zoom works a good chunk of the time," concluded Cole.

Related Topics

Video Games May TV All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

16 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

1 hour ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

1 hour ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Bill Gates discuss latest develop ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.