Americans Give Trump, Nixon Lowest Retrospective Approval Ratings - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Americans gave the lowest retrospective approval ratings to Donald Trump and Richard Nixon among nine former US presidents, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

Trump and Nixon were the only two former presidents who did not receive majority retrospective approval ratings, receiving 46% and 32%, respectively. John F. Kennedy remained the most highly-rated former president, with a 90% approval rating.

The poll, which Gallup conducted June 1-22, has been periodically held since 1990. Gallup noted that most presidents' retrospective ratings improve over time, with the current numbers for the nine presidents in the survey better than the initial post-presidency ones by an average of seven points

The retrospective job approval ratings are also generally higher than those while the presidents were in office. Nixon is the exception, with a lower retrospective rating than his term average of 49%.

