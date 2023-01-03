UrduPoint.com

Americans Hold Gloomy 2023 Outlook For United States - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Americans Hold Gloomy 2023 Outlook for United States - Poll

The majority of American adults are entering 2023 with a wide-ranging pessimistic outlook for the country, including on the economy, politics, and crime, according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The majority of American adults are entering 2023 with a wide-ranging pessimistic outlook for the country, including on the economy, politics, and crime, according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday.

About 80% of Americans anticipate heightened economic problems, including higher taxes and an increased budget deficit. More than 60% believe that inflation will continue to rise and the stock market continue to fall. Over 50% believe unemployment will increase.

Approximately 90% of Americans also predict a domestic political conflict, 72% foresee increased crime, and 56% many labor strikes.

Looking overseas, 85% of Americans anticipate an international conflict and 64% believe that the US global power will decline. Seventy-three percent believe China's power in the world will increase, while 64% think that the power of Russia will decline.

The results are from a national web survey conducted from December 5-19.

Related Topics

World Russia China Budget Gallup December Market From

Recent Stories

Gold Surges to 6-Month High of Over $1,850 Per Tro ..

Gold Surges to 6-Month High of Over $1,850 Per Troy Ounce on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 VC SU visits campus, inspects playing grounds

VC SU visits campus, inspects playing grounds

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 241,252 calls in 2 ..

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur received 241,252 calls in 2022

5 minutes ago
 Turkey's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

Turkey's inflation rate slows sharply to 64.3%

1 minute ago
 Russian Military Liquidate Over 130 Foreign Mercen ..

Russian Military Liquidate Over 130 Foreign Mercenaries in DPR - Defense Ministr ..

5 minutes ago
 China slams 'unacceptable' Covid curbs on travelle ..

China slams 'unacceptable' Covid curbs on travellers from its territory

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.