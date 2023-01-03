Americans Hold Gloomy 2023 Outlook for United States - Poll

The majority of American adults are entering 2023 with a wide-ranging pessimistic outlook for the country, including on the economy, politics, and crime, according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The majority of American adults are entering 2023 with a wide-ranging pessimistic outlook for the country, including on the economy, politics, and crime, according to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday.

About 80% of Americans anticipate heightened economic problems, including higher taxes and an increased budget deficit. More than 60% believe that inflation will continue to rise and the stock market continue to fall. Over 50% believe unemployment will increase.

Approximately 90% of Americans also predict a domestic political conflict, 72% foresee increased crime, and 56% many labor strikes.

Looking overseas, 85% of Americans anticipate an international conflict and 64% believe that the US global power will decline. Seventy-three percent believe China's power in the world will increase, while 64% think that the power of Russia will decline.

The results are from a national web survey conducted from December 5-19.