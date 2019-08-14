UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans In Hong Kong Should Exercise Caution Due To Civil Unrest - US State Department

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Americans in Hong Kong Should Exercise Caution Due to Civil Unrest - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) US citizens visiting or living in Hong Kong should exercise caution because of the civil disturbances there, the Department of State said in travel advisory on Wednesday.

"Exercise increased caution in Hong Kong due to civil unrest," the State Department said.

The State Department moved Hong Kong in the travel advisory list of countries from Level 1 to Level 2.

Level 1 countries are ones in which US citizens are advised to take normal precautions, while Level 4 countries are ones the State Department advises US citizens to avoid visiting.

Related Topics

Hong Kong From

Recent Stories

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

3 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

3 hours ago

DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi&#039;s world-class infra ..

3 hours ago

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.