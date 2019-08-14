Americans in Hong Kong Should Exercise Caution Due to Civil Unrest - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) US citizens visiting or living in Hong Kong should exercise caution because of the civil disturbances there, the Department of State said in travel advisory on Wednesday.

"Exercise increased caution in Hong Kong due to civil unrest," the State Department said.

The State Department moved Hong Kong in the travel advisory list of countries from Level 1 to Level 2.

Level 1 countries are ones in which US citizens are advised to take normal precautions, while Level 4 countries are ones the State Department advises US citizens to avoid visiting.