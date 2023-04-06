Americans Increasingly Worried About Drug Use, Social Security - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Americans are getting increasingly worried about drug use and social security, even though inflation and the economy remain their top concern, according to a Gallup poll released on Thursday.

Inflation and the economy are still top of mind for 61% and 60% of Americans, respectively, with the figures virtually unchanged compared to last year.

Americans, however, are growing more concerned about drug use, with 46% worried "a great deal" about it, which is an 8 point increase from 2022.

Other issues of growing concern are social security (45%) and healthcare (54%), both up 5 points from last year.

The pollster attributed the growing concern over drug use to higher rates of opioid drug overdose, particularly among teens, many linked to the drug fentanyl.

Nevertheless, Americans are far less worried about drug use than they were in 2001, when 58% were, the pollster noted.

Americans are now also less likely to worry about energy and the environment, the findings show.

The survey was conducted from March 1-23, with a random sample of 1,009 US adults. The margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.