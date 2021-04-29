Americans Left With Government of 'Totally Disunited Country' - Ex-US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Americans now have a government that rules over a completely disunited nation, while presuming itself to be a superpower set to impose its will on the entire international community, former Assistant US Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.

"The American population is splintered. There is no unity. The United States has become a diverse, multicultural Tower of Babel, which has drained all strength from the country," Roberts said. "We are left with a government with a totally disunited country that imagines itself to be a superpower determined to force its will on the world."

Roberts went on to say, however, that the international community is accustomed to 70 years of US dominance and is unaware that the United States has entered a process of collapse.

"US power rests substantially on the US Dollar as world reserve currency, the Currency used for international transactions," he said. "This privileged role has been harmed by the Federal Reserves creation of trillions of new Dollars in order to support the disastrous decisions of the unregulated mega-banks."

Roberts also said the US government's "freely issued" sanctions undermine the dollar by teaching sanctioned nations to find alternatives to the dollar payments and clearing system.

In addition, US corporations have de-industrialized the United States by offshoring its manufacturing jobs, he said.

"The real family median income has eased to increase," he said. "Wealth and income gains have gone to the top one-half of one percent of the population. Indebtedness is the rule for the vast majority of the population, any and every one of whom can lose his or her job because of using a wrong pronoun or for not being sufficiently deferential to a transgendered person or a person of color."

Roberts also pointed out that the country is further being divided as white Americans are under constant attack with charges of systemic racism.

"Their monuments are torn down, their museums closed. The ideology of the Democrat party is identity politics," he said. "In Marxist class warfare, it is the capitalists who oppress the workers. In American identity politics, it is white Americans who oppress blacks and people of color and men who oppress women."

Roberts spoke on the occasion of US President Joe Biden's 100th day in office on Thursday.

The former official underscored that the Biden presidency in its first 100 days has dramatically worsened the already bad US-Russian relations.

"Biden said on national tv that President Putin is 'a killer.' A US-backed coup was foiled in Belarus. Biden also gave a military guarantee to Ukraine against Russian intervention if Ukraine renewed its invasion of the Donbass republics. US military equipment arrived in Ukraine. Biden issued new sanctions against Russia. NATO and the EU supported the sanctions," he said.

Roberts pointed out that he believes former President Donald Trump was removed from office because he wanted to normalize ties with Russia.

"This intention was unacceptable to the US military-security complex, which needs the 'Russian threat' to justify its budget and power," he said. "The US foreign policy establishment regards Russia as a barrier to American hegemony. This means that there is no chance for normal relations."

Commenting on the United States' relations with the European countries during the first three months of the Biden presidency and their prospects in the future, Roberts noted that Trump regarded NATO as a Cold War relict that had outlived its purpose and to European politicians this implied a loss of US funds and sinecures.

"They are pleased that Biden will continue paying them. But others in Europe see no value in being part of Washington's conflict with Russia," he said. "It is all risk and no reward. Europe needs Russian energy and European businesses desire to participate in Russia's economic development. The consequence is strain within the American empire. But as long as there is no real cost to Europeans for aligning with Washington against Russia, Washington's money will keep Europe in line."

When asked about what was achieved and is expected to happen with regards to US military presence overseas, Roberts noted that the United States' two decades of war against Muslims have served Israel's agenda.

"Iraq and Libya have been destroyed. Syria, despite the Russian intervention, is still subject to unpunished Israeli attacks. US policy toward Iran remains under Israel's control," Roberts said. "Afghanistan was a defeat for Washington like Vietnam, but unlike President Nixon American presidents have not succeeded in withdrawing US military presence."

Biden's job approval rating after the first 100 days in office is the third lowest for a US president since 1945, an ABC and Washington Post poll revealed on Sunday.