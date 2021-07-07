UrduPoint.com
Americans' Life Satisfaction Climbs To Highest Level In 13 Years - Gallup Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Americans' Life Satisfaction Climbs to Highest Level in 13 years - Gallup Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A measure of life satisfaction in the US whipsawed from a record low during the pandemic to a rare high, according to the latest Gallup poll in a series going back 13 years.

"The percentage of Americans who evaluate their lives well enough to be considered 'thriving' on Gallup's Live Evaluation Index reached 59.2% in June, the highest in over 13 years of ongoing measurement and exceeding the previous high of 57.3% from September 2017," a press release explaining the poll said.

In contrast, the thriving percentage plunged nearly 10 percentage points to 46.

4 percent by late April 2020 - a low point in the coronavirus pandemic - tying the record low last measured during the Great Recession, the release said.

The most recent results, captured June 14-20, 2021, are based on 4,820 U.S. adults surveyed by web as a part of the Gallup Panel, a probability-based, panel of about 120,000 adults across all 50 states and Washington, DC, the release added.

The marked improvement of key wellbeing metrics thus far in 2021 is due to a variety of factors, likely led by the widespread availability and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, according to the release.

