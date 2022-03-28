UrduPoint.com

Americans Losing Confidence In Their Leadership - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 05:50 AM

Americans Losing Confidence in Their Leadership - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) More than 70 percent of Americans believe that the United States is headed in the wrong direction, a new poll reveals.

Only 41 percent approve of US President Joe Biden's work and 71 percent said they believe the country is "off on the wrong track," NBC news survey results released on Sunday show.

The survey was conducted earlier in March among 1,000 US adults, 790 of whom were registered voters.

Over half of the respondents said they disapproved of Biden's performance, of them, 43 percent expressed strong disapproval.

Only 33 percent said they approved of Biden's economic policy and 68 percent said that the president's top priority should be reducing inflation and improving the US economy.

More than 40 percent of those surveyed said they had "very little" confidence in Biden's ability to manage the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier this month, a poll conducted by Reuters/IPsos showed that the US president's approval rating had tumbled to 40 percent, which is the lowest rating Biden has seen in his presidency.

