Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations to Protect Them From COVID - Poll

Americans are losing faith in their national vaccination program with more than one third saying they have had COVID-19 after receiving full vaccination, a new Axios/Isos poll said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022)

"The big picture: 36% of vaccinated survey respondents who have tested positive for the virus or think they've had it now say they were infected after being fully vaccinated," Axios/Ipsos said in a news release. "That compares with 22% in mid-December, and just 6% last summer."

Nearly nine in 10 Americans now say they know someone who has gotten COVID, the release said.

"Three-fourths of respondents in the latest wave of our national survey say they've received the vaccine.

But there's broad public awareness that even being fully vaccinated and boosted isn't stopping breakthroughs of this strain," it added.

Overall trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains relatively steady at 49%, for the Federal government at 62% and in President Joe Biden's ability to fight the epidemic at 45% and none of those figures have dropped significantly since Omicron appeared. But over the past month, that trust has softened, the poll cautioned.

The Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted from January 7-10 by Ipsos on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,054 general population adults age 18 or older with a 3.2% plus/minus sampling error, the release said.