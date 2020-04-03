Americans May Wait Up to 20 Weeks to Receive Federal Stimulus Checks - Reports

Americans may wait up to 20 weeks to receive their stimulus checks for coronavirus relief from the government, CNN reported on Thursday citing a House Democratic memo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Americans may wait up to 20 weeks to receive their stimulus checks for coronavirus relief from the government, CNN reported on Thursday citing a House Democratic memo.

Last Friday, US President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion coronavirus emergency relief bill that included stimulus checks for Americans.

The report said the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) expects to make direct deposit payments by at least April 13 and on the week of May 4 will begin sending paper checks for taxpayers who did not provide bank information on their 2018 or 2019 tax returns. Some individuals receiving checks could wait up to 20 weeks because only five million checks can be sent each week, the report said.

American couples earning up to $150,000 will receive $2,400 plus an additional $500 for each child. Individual Americans earning up to $75,000 will receive $1,200 plus an additional $500 for each child.