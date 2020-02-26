Americans Must Exercise Increased Caution in Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Americans in Italy must exercise increased caution amid the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in that country, the US Department of State said in a travel advisory on Wednesday.

"Exercise increased caution in Italy due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 and terrorism. Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Italy. Italian government authorities are working to identify how and where these people were infected," the advisory said.