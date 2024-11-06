Americans Must Wait For Their First Woman President
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) For the second time in eight years, a woman has won the Democratic nomination for US president, only to come up short in a campaign where gender was a central issue.
Like Hillary Clinton in 2016, Kamala Harris had a shot at becoming the first woman to occupy the Oval Office but stumbled at the final hurdle.
While the charisma of their opponent -- Donald Trump, in both cases -- clearly played a role in these historic defeats, many observers also saw misogyny as a factor.
In their dueling campaigns, Harris and Trump laid out starkly different visions for women's status and rights.
Trump, who has faced multiple accusations of sexual assault he denies, sought to broadcast a hypermasculine image, appearing alongside mixed martial artists and offering praise for autocratic world leaders.
He and his campaign surrogates also made multiple comments that were criticized as insulting or contemptuous of women.
He called Harris "crazy" and "mentally disabled", and claimed she would be "like a play toy" for other world leaders if elected.
His running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, doubled down on a quip he made in 2021 about "childless cat ladies" running the country, saying "I've got nothing against cats.
"
Trump also presented himself as a "protector" of women, saying he would protect them whether they "like it or not."
- Defender of women's rights -
Harris by contrast relied heavily on female celebrities such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey, betting that they would help her reach even conservative women voters.
Harris did not campaign openly on the fact that she would have been the first female president of the United States.
But she made the defense of women's rights, and abortion in particular, one of the cornerstones of her campaign.
But this appears not to have won over enough moderately conservative women.
At a campaign rally last month, former first lady Michelle Obama denounced the apparent double standard by which the two White House candidates were judged.
"We expect her to be intelligent and articulate, to have a clear set of policies, to never show too much anger, to prove time and time again that she belongs," she said of Harris.
"But for Trump, we expect nothing at all. No understanding of policy, no ability to put together a coherent argument, no honesty, no decency, no morals."
Recent Stories
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Hungary's Orban jubilant at Trump victory as he hosts EU leaders1 second ago
-
Zelensky says hopes Trump 'victory' will bring 'just peace in Ukraine closer'8 seconds ago
-
Russia says captured two east Ukrainian villages12 seconds ago
-
Germany congratulates Trump, vows to work for 'prosperity and freedom'15 seconds ago
-
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming32 seconds ago
-
PlayStation 5 Pro goes on sale, will gamers pay hefty price to play?1 hour ago
-
Trump at 266 electoral votes, Harris at 219: US media2 hours ago
-
Celtic inflict more Champions League pain on Leipzig2 hours ago
-
Germany vows to work with Trump on 'prosperity and freedom'2 hours ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index surges 3% in afternoon trade2 hours ago
-
NATO chief congratulates Trump, says will keep alliance 'strong'2 hours ago
-
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed2 hours ago