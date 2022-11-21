Americans Must Work at Least 63 Hours To Make Typical Rent, 3 Hours More Than 2021 -Zillow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) An American making an average wage has to work 63 hours to afford the typical average monthly rent, a new Zillow survey found Monday.

"An American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours before earning enough to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040," according to a Zillow survey. "That is three hours more than they would have needed to work a year ago, and six hours more than before the pandemic in October 2019, a new Zillow analysis finds.

These figures demonstrate the increasing difficulties renters have in finding affordable places to rent in what experts acknowledge is a strong labor market.

"The average hourly wage has grown 23% over the past five years, but rents are up 36.9% over the same period," Zillow researchers said. "Renters in Miami need to work three full-time days more than they did five years ago to earn enough to pay the typical rent in that metro area."

Jeff Tucker, a senior economist with Zillow said even though the rental market has cooled this year, slowed growth in the cost of rentals has provided no real relief for renters.

"Rents were growing at a record pace for much of 2021, squeezing budgets for renters moving or renewing leases," said Tucker. "Now, it appears more people are opting to double up with roommates or family, which means more vacancies and pressure on landlords to price their units competitively, offering some hope of relief on the horizon.

Rents fell last month for the first time in two years, possibly the start of more price drops to come, or at least a signal that we are back to the usual seasonal rhythms of the rental market."

Analysts say that in October, the typical US rent saw the end of a two-year streak of unimpeded growth with a slight dip of 0.1 percent month-over-month to $2,040. In February, annual rent growth peaked at a record 17.1 percent but has since slowed to 9.6 percent year-over-year growth. Renters in Miami face the greatest hurdles, needing to work 96 hours at the average wage to pay the typical rent. That is 24 hours more than Miami renters would have needed to work five years ago, representing the biggest gap among the 50 largest U.S. metro areas.

The rent crisis extends across several industries as well. According to Moneywise, 37 percent of real estate agents were unable to pay their rent in October, reflecting a cooling housing market, falling sales and pressure from high mortgage rates. Meanwhile, a new report from Alignable - a small business referral network - indicates that almost 40 percent of owners and operators of small businesses and 49 percent of restaurants couldn't pay their rent in October. Chuck Casto, Alignable's head of research, said the incomes of small business owners are "basically being eaten away by inflationary pressures."