Americans Name China, Russia As Leading Enemies Of US - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:03 PM

Unfavorable views of Russia declined and similar views of China remained steady, leaving the two adversaries virtually tied as the United States' greatest enemies in the world, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Unfavorable views of Russia declined and similar views of China remained steady, leaving the two adversaries virtually tied as the United States' greatest enemies in the world, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"China typically has been among the more common answers Americans give when asked to name the United States' greatest enemy in the world. This year, China ties with Russia for first, as mentions of Russia have declined nine points to 23 percent while mentions of China are steady at 22 percent. Iran is a close third at 19 percent, after mentions of it more than doubled from 9 percent a year ago," a press release summarizing the poll said.

With fewer Americans naming Russia as the United States' greatest enemy, Russia and China now hold a virtual tie for first on that list, the release added.

Although the percentage of Americans naming China as the nation's greatest enemy held steady, favorable views of China declined to a record tying low, according to the release.

Thirty-three percent of Americans currently have a favorable opinion of China, a 20-percentage-point decline since 2018 and an eight-point drop in the past year. China's current favorable rating ties prior readings from 1997 and 2000, and is lower than the 34 percent reading following the 1989 Tiananmen square crackdown, the poll said.

