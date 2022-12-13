UrduPoint.com

Americans Name Government As Nation's Top Problem For 7th Year In Past Decade - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Americans Name Government as Nation's Top Problem for 7th Year in Past Decade - Poll

Americans have cited government dissatisfaction as the top problem this year and for the seventh year in the past decade, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Americans have cited government dissatisfaction as the top problem this year and for the seventh year in the past decade, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

An average of 19% of American adults cited some aspect of government as the top problem, followed by inflation (16%) and the economy (12%).

The "government" is a broad category that includes a range of aspects, such as the president, Congress, party politics, or gridlock.

The poll found that Republicans are more likely than Democrats and independents to cite the government as the top problem.

Over the last five years, the government did not rank as the top problem in only one year - 2020 - when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the US.

Related Topics

Gallup Democrats Congress 2020 Government Top

Recent Stories

Three involved in gutka business arrested

Three involved in gutka business arrested

9 minutes ago
 Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR ..

Letter of CoE Head to Lavrov on Implementing ECHR Decisions Megaphone Diplomacy ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan has 'irrefutable evidence' of India's inv ..

Pakistan has 'irrefutable evidence' of India's involvement in Johar Town blast: ..

9 minutes ago
 Rights Group Says No Accountability for Migrant Ca ..

Rights Group Says No Accountability for Migrant Carnage on Moroccan-Spanish Bord ..

9 minutes ago
 Kamli to be premiered at European film festival in ..

Kamli to be premiered at European film festival in 2023

46 minutes ago
 Students must equip themselves with innovative ide ..

Students must equip themselves with innovative ideas to excel in life: Dr Iqrar

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.