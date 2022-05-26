Americans Now Viewing Both Israelis, Palestinians More Favorably - Poll

The American public has a more positive view of both, Israelis and Palestinians, and while Israel remains more popular, the gap is closing especially among younger people, a new Pew Research Center poll revealed on Thursday

"In recent years, US public opinion has become modestly more positive toward both sides in the Israel-Palestinian conflict," the Pew Research Center said in a release on the poll.

Overall, Americans continue to express more a positive feelings toward the Israelis than toward the Palestinians and they still rate the Israeli government more favorably than the Palestinian one, the release said.

However, these gaps are much larger among older Americans than among younger ones.

"Indeed, U adults under 30 view the Palestinian people at least as warmly (61% very or somewhat favorable) as the Israeli people (56%) and rate the Palestinian government as favorably (35%) as the Israeli government (34%)," the release added.

The new survey, conducted from March 7 to March 13 among 10,441 US adults also showed Republicans expressed much more positive views for the Israeli people (78%) than of the Palestinian people (37%), and they view the Israeli government far more favorably (66%) than the Palestinian one (18%), according to the release.