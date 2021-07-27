UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Americans' Optimism About Country's Direction Drops Nearly 20 Points: Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:08 PM

Americans' optimism about country's direction drops nearly 20 points: poll

Americans' optimism about the direction of the country has dropped nearly 20 points, according to the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Americans' optimism about the direction of the country has dropped nearly 20 points, according to the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Currently, 45 percent of those surveyed are optimistic about where the country is headed over the next year, while 55 percent are pessimistic.

This marked a nearly 20-point decline in optimism from late April, the last time this question was asked.

At that time, 64 percent were optimistic about the year ahead.

This growing pessimism is happening across all age groups, income levels, educational attainment, and partisan affiliation, the survey showed.

The decline is also occurring across the board among Democrats, Republicans, and independents.

This poll was conducted on July 23-24 based on a nationally representative probability sample of 527 general population adults aged 18 or older.

Related Topics

April July Democrats All From

Recent Stories

46 Afghan soldiers including five officers amicabl ..

7 minutes ago

GDA issues advisory for tourists in wake of Monsoo ..

10 seconds ago

NHMP upgraded toll-free Helpline 130

15 seconds ago

EU calls for quick return to 'stability' in Tunisi ..

2 minutes ago

Arms smuggling bid foiled in Kohat

2 minutes ago

ChiNext Index closes lower Tuesday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.