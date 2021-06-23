UrduPoint.com
Americans' Pandemic Fears Fall To Record Low But 40% Still Wear Masks - Poll

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:58 PM

US citizens' fears over the COVID-19 have fallen to their lowest level since the pandemic began in early 2020, but some 40 percent are still wearing masks in public, a new Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday

"Public anxiety about contracting Covid-19 has plummeted since the beginning of the year and stands at its lowest level since the pandemic began," Monmouth University said. "Poll results also find nearly four in ten Americans have not changed their mask-wearing habits despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, the poll also reported that 20 percent of US adults remain opposed to getting vaccinated.

"Partisanship continues to be the key dividing line for both vaccine willingness and maintaining mask protocols," Monmouth University said.

Worries about a family member getting seriously ill from the coronavirus have plunged to an all-time low with 42 percent of Americans expressing concern about it happening. In previous polls since the pandemic started, that number ranged between 67 percent and 83 percent, it added.

