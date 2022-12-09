UrduPoint.com

Americans Plan To Curb Holiday Spending - Poll

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Americans plan to curb their spending during the Christmas holiday season, according to a Gallup poll released Friday.

The poll, conducted from November 9 to December 2, found that Americans plan to spend an average of $867 on gifts - which falls into the $846-886 range reported every November since 2019, but represents a drop from the $932 reported earlier in October.

That said, Gallup has usually found a drop from October to November since it began tracking the trend in 2006.

When questioned if they planned to spend more or less compared to last year, 33% of Americans said they planned to spend less, while 17% said they would spend more. The difference of 16 percentage points is more dramatic than usual, Gallup reported.

Gallup also noted that high inflation may be affecting Americans' ability to spend this season.

