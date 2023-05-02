Americans Rate Poor National Political Leadership as Main Problem Facing US - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Americans say the poor quality of their national political leadership is the biggest problem facing the United States, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"More Americans continue to name government leadership than any other issue as the most important problem facing the country, with various aspects of US leadership mentioned by 18% of adults in April," Gallup said in a release on the poll.

Concern about the state of the US economy ranked second among national concerns at 14% with inflation fears coming third at 9%, immigration fourth at 8% and guns or gun control at 7%, the release said.

"Crime or violence, lack of unity in the country, race relations or racism, poverty and ethical/moral/religious/family decline round out the top 10, each mentioned by at least 3% of adults," the release added.

The percentages of Americans citing guns or lack of gun control (7%) and crime or violence (6%) as the top national problem were the highest Gallup had recorded since last June, according to the release.