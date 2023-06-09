UrduPoint.com

Americans' Rating Of State Of Moral Values At 22-Year Low - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Fifty-four percent of Americans qualify the state of moral values in the country as "poor," which is a 22-year low, according to a Gallup poll published on Friday.

The poll asked respondents how they would rate the overall state of moral values in the country as of today - "excellent," "good," "only fair," or "poor."

"Americans' already poor ratings of the state of moral values in the U.S. have fallen further to the lowest point in Gallup's 22-year trend. The 54% of U.S. adults who rate moral values in the country as 'poor' marks a four-percentage-point increase since last year and the first time the reading has reached the majority level," the pollster said.

Another 33% said US moral values are "only fair," with only one tenth saying they are "good" and a mere 1% describing them as "excellent."

Since 2002, an average of 43% of US adults have described the state of moral values as poor, 38% as only fair and 18% as good or excellent.

The downward trend can be attributed to a change in views among the independents, with 51% of them, an increase of seven percentage points from last year, saying that the situation is poor, the poll showed. In addition, both Republicans and Democrats have added two percentage points to their negative views, to reach 74% and 38%, respectively.

