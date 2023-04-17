UrduPoint.com

Americans Report Lower Levels Of Worry Toward Environmental Concerns - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Americans are less worried about several environmental problems, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

Of six problems surveyed over March 1-23 by Gallup during its annual poll, the pollution of drinking water remained the top concern, with the most respondents, 55%, saying they were concerned a "great deal." Half expressed a "great deal" of worry about pollution of bodies of water.

Regarding the other four problems - extinction of plant and animal species, tropical rain forest loss, global warming, and air pollution - 38-40% of respondents expressed a "great deal" of worry.

Levels of worry for all problems showed modest declines from the 2022 poll, ranging from 4 percentage points for drinking water pollution to 14 percentage points for air pollution and tropical rainforest loss. Each was at its lowest point or tied for the lowest point since 2015 or 2016.

The declines were nearly all from Democrats or Democratic-learning independents, which the poll attributed to US President Joe Biden's legal actions to address climate change.

