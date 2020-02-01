WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The novel coronavirus presents a public health emergency in the United States and any US citizen coming back from China's Hubei province will be subject to mandatory two-week quarantine effective February 2, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told reporters.

"I have declared today that the coronavirus presents a public health emergency in the United States," Azar said on Friday. "Any US citizen returning to the United States who has been in Hubei province in the previous 14 days will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine to ensure they are provided proper medical care and health screening."

The new policy will become effective at 5:00 p.m. EST on February 2 as part of the United States' efforts to detect and contain the novel coronavirus proactively and aggressively.