Americans Ring In New Year With Low-key Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:47 PM

Americans ushered in the New Year with low-key celebrations across the United States and they bid farewell to the coronavirus-ridden 2020

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Americans ushered in the New Year with low-key celebrations across the United States and they bid farewell to the coronavirus-ridden 2020.

Most revellers joined ceremonies or festivals wearing masks or taking other precautions.

The United States is the worst-hit country by the pandemic sweeping the world, with 20 million recorded infections and more than 345,000 deaths.

In New York, just a few hundred people mainly first responders spaced apart -- were given access to the iconic Times Square where thousands usually gather to watch a sparkling crystal ball drop at midnight.

A star-studded performance featuring Hollywood actors Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper and others was televised for viewers at home.

The event normally attracts thousands of foreign tourists, but this year the all-but-empty affair drew the attention of several Twitter users"It's so surreal to watch New Year's Rockin Eve and see Times Square empty," one user wrote.

