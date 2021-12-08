UrduPoint.com

Americans, Russians Dislike Each Other's Leadership - Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:50 AM

Americans, Russians Dislike Each Other's Leadership - Polls

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A polling series shows that both Americans and Russians distrust of each other's leaders, especially in the past decade, Gallup said.

"In 2021, 16% of Americans approved of Russia's leadership and 13% of Russians approved of US leadership," Gallup said in a press release on Tuesday.

Gallup released the findings to coincide with a virtual summit on Tuesday between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin - a meeting sparked by rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the release said.

In 2012, Americans approval of Russian leadership hovered slightly over 20 percent before declining to between 10-and-20 percent for most of the following decade, with the 2021 reading at 16 percent, the release added.

Russian views of US leadership began the same decade at about 25 percent, declined to near zero in 2015, gradually recovering to nearly 20 percent in 2020 and then dropping to the present 13 percent this year, according to the release.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Same Reading Gallup 2015 2020

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

2 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

3 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

3 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

3 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.