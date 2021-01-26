Just over one in ten US voters expressed satisfaction with the "way things are going" in the United States in January, amid the transition of power and rising COVID-19 deaths, a Gallup poll said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Just over one in ten US voters expressed satisfaction with the "way things are going" in the United States in January, amid the transition of power and rising COVID-19 deaths, a Gallup poll said on Tuesday.

"Before the January 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as the nation's 46th president, 11 percent of Americans said they are satisfied with the way things are going in the US. This is down from 16 percent in December... while remaining a few percentage points above the all-time low of 7 percent recorded in 2008," a press release explaining the poll said.

The release cited the COVID-19 pandemic as one factor for the dour national mood, as well as former President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to an election defeat and the January 6 takeover of the Capitol by rioting Trump supporters.

Last year began much more positively, with US satisfaction readings above 40 percent in each of the first three months, including a 45 percent satisfaction measure in February, the highest since the George W. Bush administration.

But satisfaction began a steady decline in the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States with full force, the release said.